CBI Conducts Raids Across Punjab, Chandigarh In IPS Officer Bribery Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted extensive searches across Punjab and Chandigarh in connection with a bribery case involving a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Punjab Police.

Harcharan Singh Bhullar, a 2009-batch IPS officer posted as DIG Ropar Range, was earlier caught allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe through an associate from a businessman in exchange for "settling" an FIR.

The CBI then conducted raids at multiple premises linked to the accused officer and his associate.

The raids led to the recovery of Rs 7.5 crore in cash from the DIG's Chandigarh residence, along with 2.5 kg of gold jewellery, 26 luxury watches and documents related to over 50 immovable properties suspected to be held in the names of family members and unnamed entities.

Locker keys, details of multiple bank accounts, and four firearms with 100 live cartridges were also seized.

At the officer's farmhouse in Samrala, officials recovered Rs 5.7 lakh in cash, 108 bottles of liquor, and 17 live cartridges.

From the residence of the alleged middleman, the CBI seized Rs 21 lakh in cash along with documents.

CBI officials said the operation is part of an ongoing probe to uncover the full extent of the alleged corruption, wealth accumulation, and misuse of official position by the senior police officer.

Both the DIG and his associate were produced before the CBI Court in Chandigarh on Friday.

The court remanded both accused to 14 days of judicial custody. Officials said further financial trail analysis and property verification are underway to trace potential links to other individuals or shell entities involved in the case.