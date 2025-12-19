"Don't Make Us Open Our Mouth": Supreme Court Rejects Jailed Punjab Cop's Plea

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear an interim relief petition by jailed Punjab Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Harcharan Singh Bhullar, seeking a stay on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) proceedings as well as interim bail.

While denying any relief to the suspended officer, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant warned the lawyer appearing for him to not press for hearing as he may invite "observations" from the top court that he may not like.

First High Court, Then Supreme Court, Jailed DIG Gets A 'No'

Punjab and Haryana High Court refused Bhullar's request seeking a stay on CBI proceedings and an interim release from jail and posted the matter for January.

When the senior counsel, Vikram Chaudhary, appearing for the suspended DIG Bhullar, urged that the High Court at least be asked to decide the interim relief, the CJI remarked: "Mr Chaudhary, better don't make us open our mouth, and invite observations from us."

The counsel then sought permission to withdraw the writ petition with liberty to pursue the matter before the High Court.

While allowing him to withdraw, the top court also remarked, "you are already there and have a battery of highly qualified lawyers to assist you."

Senior Advocate Chaudhary, for Bhullar, told the Supreme Court that the High Court was wrong in granting a month-long adjournment in the matter without considering the prayer for interim relief.

Why Is DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar Seeking Relief

Earlier, he moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court to quash a CBI bribery case against him, arguing that the CBI cannot probe offences in Punjab without the state's consent.

The CBI opposed the plea, asserting that the FIR was lawfully registered in Chandigarh, and that the agency was fully empowered to investigate.

A special CBI court on Thursday dismissed his default bail application in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

What Is The Case

The CBI arrested Harcharan Singh Bhullar, a 2009-batch senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer posted as Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Ropar Range in Punjab, while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 8 lakh to quash a case.

The CBI said the officer was caught demanding and receiving bribes through an intermediary to "settle" a criminal case filed against a local businessman and had been soliciting recurring monthly payments.

The investigation has revealed evidence of massive unexplained wealth, including Rs 5 crore in cash, luxury vehicles, jewellery, and high-end watches.