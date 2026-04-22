IPS Association Slams BJP MLA, Demands Action Over Threats To Officer

A political firestorm has erupted in Madhya Pradesh after BJP MLA from Pichhore, Pritam Lodhi, launched a brazen and deeply controversial attack on a serving police officer, triggering sharp outrage from the IPS Association, which has now demanded strict action.

At the centre of the storm is Lodhi's explosive remark directed at Karera SDOP Dr Ayush Jakhar: "Karera does not belong to your daddy." The comment, captured on video, has not only ignited political backlash but also drawn institutional condemnation from the country's top police body.

In a strongly worded letter, ADG-rank officer Chanchal Shekhar, on behalf of the IPS Association, termed the MLA's remarks "derogatory" and "deeply offensive", pointing out that even the officer's family was dragged into the attack. The association said such conduct violates the dignity of democratic institutions and sets a dangerous precedent.

"This language undermines the morale and impartiality of police officers and adversely impacts administrative functioning," the letter stated, adding that public representatives are expected to maintain restraint and not resort to intimidation.

What has further intensified the controversy is the timing. The IPS Association expressed "deep regret" that it had to issue this condemnation on April 21, Civil Services Day, a day meant to honour public servants. Instead, it said, an officer was subjected to public humiliation and threats.

The outrage stems from a series of aggressive statements made by Lodhi, which have now gone viral.

In one video, the MLA is heard issuing an open threat: he would gather 10,000 people, march to the SDOP's residence, and fill it with cow dung. In another moment of chest-thumping bravado, he declared, "My fist used to weigh two and a half kilograms now it weighs 250 kilograms," a remark widely seen as a direct warning of muscle power.