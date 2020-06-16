Viral Video: Police Training In Telangana To The Tune Of Mohammed Rafi

ASI Md Rafi conducts drill practice while singing 'Dhal Gaya Din'.

Mohammad Rafi, an Assistant Sub-Inspector of police in Telangana, has made the tunes of his legendary namesake part of drill practice for recruits. In a video that is going viral on social media, the ASI can be seen singing 'Dhal Gaya Din' from the 1970 movie Humjoli while conducting physical training for recruits of Telangana State Special Protection Force.

The original song was sung by Mohammed Rafi, who is considered to be one of the greatest playback singers that Bollywood has ever seen.

Senior IPS officer Anil Kumar took to Twitter to share the video of Mr Rafi putting his wards through the paces while singing 'Dhal Gaya Din' and praised the drill instructor. "Hats off to the drill instructor," he wrote while sharing the video on the microblogging platform Sunday, where it has been viewed over 1 lakh times.

The video was also shared by the IPS Association this morning, who said that Mr Rafi adopted this unique training method to "bring recruits out of homesickness and physical duress".

"Training Tunes By Rafi," the IPS Association wrote while sharing the video. "ASI Md Rafi from Telangana State Special Protection Force has more in common with the legendary singer than just his name," they added.

Training Tunes By Rafi



ASI Rafi brings recruits out of homesickness & physical duress by singing songs while conducting physical drills.

Many in the comments section of the video praised Mr Rafi for livening up drill practice.

Drill has to become a muscle memory but the practice is exhausting and Instructors like him make it easier to learn. — MS???????? (@covertcamo) June 16, 2020

Some even requested for more videos.

Wud love to see more of his videos. Kindly share when u find them. He is a real trainer who knows how to make a task interesting — vineeta pandey (@p_vineeta) June 16, 2020

Mr Rafi, 41, told Deccan Chronicle that he intended to provide relief from monotony by including songs in training.

"I have noticed these shortcomings since 2007 when I began training new recruits, whose day starts at 4.30 am and goes on till 8 pm," he said. "My mechanism that also includes rendition of some patriotic numbers helps them get relief from monotony."