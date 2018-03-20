Invites Ready, Venkaiah Naidu Cancelled Dinner For MPs At Last Minute Venkaiah Naidu informed the upper house about his decision to cancel the dinner at a meeting with floor leaders of different parties in his chamber today.

Share EMAIL PRINT Venkaiah Naidu had called in cooks from Andhra Pradesh for the special dinner. (File photo) New Delhi: The menu had been decided and the invitations ready. Even cooks had been called from a different state for a special cuisine. But Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu called off plans of hosting the special dinner for members of the upper house, which was to take place tomorrow, over the ongoing parliament stalemate.



The Vice President had even spoken to the President, the Prime Minister, the Leader of the House, the Leader of Opposition and floor leaders of various parties whom he had invited, hoping that the house proceedings would normalise by today.



However, failing to witness the expected turn of events in the parliament today, Mr Naidu thought it would be inappropriate to continue with the dinner, the preparations for which were completed last week.



He informed the upper house about his decision to cancel the dinner at a meeting with floor leaders of different parties in his chamber today.



As Mr Naidu had planned a special Andhra meal for his guests and had made arrangements for cooks from the state, their train bookings too had to be cancelled.



Mr Naidu had also reportedly refused to inaugurate a badminton tournament for members of parliament at the Constitution Club last week.



The menu had been decided and the invitations ready. Even cooks had been called from a different state for a special cuisine. But Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu called off plans of hosting the special dinner for members of the upper house, which was to take place tomorrow, over the ongoing parliament stalemate.The Vice President had even spoken to the President, the Prime Minister, the Leader of the House, the Leader of Opposition and floor leaders of various parties whom he had invited, hoping that the house proceedings would normalise by today.However, failing to witness the expected turn of events in the parliament today, Mr Naidu thought it would be inappropriate to continue with the dinner, the preparations for which were completed last week.He informed the upper house about his decision to cancel the dinner at a meeting with floor leaders of different parties in his chamber today. As Mr Naidu had planned a special Andhra meal for his guests and had made arrangements for cooks from the state, their train bookings too had to be cancelled.Mr Naidu had also reportedly refused to inaugurate a badminton tournament for members of parliament at the Constitution Club last week.