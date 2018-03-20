Invites Ready, Venkaiah Naidu Cancelled Dinner For MPs At Last Minute

The Vice President had even spoken to the President, the Prime Minister, the Leader of the House, the Leader of Opposition and floor leaders of various parties whom he had invited, hoping that the house proceedings would normalise by today.
However, failing to witness the expected turn of events in the parliament today, Mr Naidu thought it would be inappropriate to continue with the dinner, the preparations for which were completed last week.
He informed the upper house about his decision to cancel the dinner at a meeting with floor leaders of different parties in his chamber today.
Mr Naidu had also reportedly refused to inaugurate a badminton tournament for members of parliament at the Constitution Club last week.