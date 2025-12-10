'Lies Spread About SIR, Efforts Being Made To Mislead People': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said today that he feels the Special Intensive Revision of voter list by the Election Commission should not be discussed in parliament but the government is going along with the Opposition demand for a discussion to show they are "not running away from any debate or discussion".



Speaking during the discussion on the Special Intensive Review of voter lists in the Lok Sabha today, Shah said this is not the first time a voter list revision is happening. "It happened during Manmohan Singh's tenure as well. It's a process to purify elections," he said, alleging that the Opposition Congress is spreading lies about the SIR process.

"Should a voter be able to vote in more than one place? This is a process to cleanse the election process," he said.

The Lok Sabha had started the discussion on SIR yesterday, which is being continued today.

The exercise in 12 states and Union Territories currently being carried out by the Election Commission has been intensely criticised by the Opposition.