Investigation Ordered After At Least 6 BJP Legislators Get Extortion Messages In UP Six legislators have lodged separate FIRs (police cases) claiming that they have received these threat messages over the past couple of days and the sender, who happens to be the same person in all the cases, has demanded the money be paid within three days, they said.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The police is carrying out an investigation after at least 6 BJP MLAs received extortion messages Lucknow: At least six BJP MLAs in Uttar Pradesh have filed police complaints that they have been receiving extortion messages on their phones asking them to deposit Rs 10 lakh in the sender's account lest their family members would be killed, police said today.



The MLAs who claimed to have received the messages are: Veer Vikram Singh (from Meeranpur Katra, Shahjahanpur), Prem Narayan Pandey (from Tarabganj, Gonda), Vinay Kumar Dwivedi (from Mehnuan, Gonda), Vinod Katiyar (from Bhognipur, Kanpur), Shahshank Trivedi (from Maholi, Sitapur) and Anita Rajput (from Debai in Bulandshahr).



"I got WhatsApp messages and calls demanding Rs 10 lakh. The sender said if I did not pay the money my family members will be killed," Mr Katiyar told news agency PTI.



The MLAs have complained about receiving similar threats and in all the cases, the sender's name is stated as Ali Budesh Bhai from Dubai, said Pravin Kumar, the Deputy Inspector General (Law and Order).



He said a detailed investigation in being carried out but prima facie it looks like an act of mischief.



"The help of Special Task Force is also being taken wherever required and the case will be solved very soon. All those found guilty will be punished," he said.



Anand Kumar, the ADG (Law and Order), said it looks like a planned conspiracy to create panic. There is no need to panic though, he said. "The security of the MLAs as well as their relatives is being reviewed."





