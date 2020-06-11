Intervene To Release Salaries Of Resident Doctors: Delhi Medical Body Urges Amit Shah

Doctors are risking their lives while working on the front lines, medical body wrote (File)

The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) has sought the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah into the issue of non-payment of salaries of resident doctors at various health facilities under North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), including Kasturba Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital.

Resident doctors of NDMC's 450-bedded Kasturba Hospital had on Wednesday threatened mass resignation if the authorities did not release their three months' salary.

Recently, resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention to release their salaries.

"DMA is deeply concerned about the issue of non-payment of salaries of resident doctors of Kasturba Hospital, Hindu Rao Hospital and other hospitals and dispensaries under North Delhi Municipal Corporation who have been working selflessly and tirelessly in this highly stressful times of COVID-19 pandemic for the last three months," the DMA letter to Amit Shah said.

In our selfless service to the nation in fighting COVID-19 on the front lines, our doctors, without caring about their lives, are not only taking risks for themselves but also for their families and are trying their every bit so that they serve the society, the letter said.

"... request you to look into the matter and intervene on urgent basis so that our fellows colleagues get the salary of last months along with the arrears at the earliest so that they can performe their duties relentlessly without any stress," the letter said.

