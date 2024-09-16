Internet Ban Lifted From Manipur Valley Districts, Schools To Open Tomorrow

Manipur government had banned internet in five Manipur valley districts on September 10 (File)

The internet ban in five valley districts of Manipur has been lifted with immediate effect after six days. The Manipur government has also ordered reopening of schools in the state from tomorrow. The state government's Commissioner (Home), N Ashok Kumar said that internet services including lease lines, VSATs, broadbands and VPN services are to be restored immediately.

Earlier, the state government had lifted suspension of internet services via broadband connections on September 12.

"The State Government has reviewed the prevailing law and order situation in the State and decided to lift any form of temporary internet suspension in the State of Manipur which was in good faith imposed as preventive measure in public interest," Mr Kumar said in his order.

After lifting the internet ban, Mr Kumar urged all internet users in the state to refrain from activities that may cause situations warranting such suspension in future.

The state government had banned mobile internet and broadband internet services in five valley districts - Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching - on September 10. The ban was imposed to control the law and order in the state after student-led protests in Imphal sparked clashes with police.

The protesters were demanding restoration of normalcy in the state after 16 months of ethnic violence. They had also announced indefinite shutdown of schools in valley areas till the government fulfilled their demands.