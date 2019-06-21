Yoga Day Participants Try To Steal Mats At Event Attended By Amit Shah

Updated: June 21, 2019 20:31 IST
Haryana: 

At a Yoga Day event attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Haryana's Rohtak district on Friday, several participants allegedly tried walking away with the yoga mats provided at the venue after the event ended.

In a short video clip released by news agency ANI, people were seen getting into heated arguments with volunteers who tried stopping them from getting away with the yoga mats.

A few participants even got into a tug-of-war over the Yoga Mats with the volunteers.

The event was held as a part of the International Yoga Day celebrations.

Union Minister Mr Shah, speaking at the event, said that yoga is for the welfare of the world. He then went on to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to make it popular globally.

"Knowledge of yoga is for the welfare of the whole world and it is being adopted by the entire world. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given a universal form to yoga. I express gratitude to him for this," Mr Shah tweeted after the event.

PM Modi also performed yoga at an event in Ranchi in the morning.

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on June 21 to raise global awareness about the benefits of the ancient Indian practice.

With inputs from ANI

