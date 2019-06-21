PM Modi Leads Mega Yoga Day Event In Ranchi With Over 30,000 Participants: Yoga Day 2019 Live Updates

PM Modi is to address the Yoga Day event in Ranchi after which he will perform Yoga. (File)

Stage set for International Yoga Day, celebrated annually across the globe since 2015. This year's mega Yoga event, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will take place at the Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi. Over 30,000 yoga enthusiasts are expected to take part in PM's event amid tight security. Several top government functionaries will also attend Yoga events across the country through the day. The message for this year's Yoga day is Yoga for Heart.

"Across all continents, the #YogaDay2019 celebrations have begun with immense fervour. I urge you all to join the Yoga Day programmes in your respective nations and enrich the Yoga programmes with your participation," PM Modi had tweeted in a build-up to the Yoga Day celebrations.

Last year, PM Modi marked the day with a similar event in Dehradun and was joined by thousands of people. Celebrations also panned across the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. The event also enjoys a global reach.

Recognising Yoga's universal appeal, on 11 December 2014, the United Nations proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga.

