'New India' Tweets Rahul Gandhi With Dog Squad Yoga Pic, Amit Shah Hits Back

Captioned "New India", Rahul Gandhi's tweet did not go down well with Twitter users.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, in an apparent dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'New India' vision, today shared a picture of the Army's dog squad imitating yoga postures done by their trainers on International Yoga Day, an event celebrated with much grandeur every year. Home Minister Amit Shah, taking an exception to Mr Gandhi's tweet, said the "Congress stands for negativity".

"Today, their negativity was seen in their clear support to the medieval practice of Triple Talaq. Now, they mock Yoga Day and insult our forces (yet again!)," Mr Shah tweeted.

BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli also took a shot at Mr Gandhi for the tweet.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi there is a new India, and Gandhi's tweet reveals a new Congress under him. Perhaps for him, life is one continuing joke for him and looking for opportunities to post pictures that remind him of his favourite Pidi (his pet dog)," he said.

The photos of the dog unit practicing yoga were originally shared by the official handle of the Defence spokesperson.

After the tweet, "dogs" started to trend on Twitter and Mr Gandhi's tweet got over 17,000 likes. However, most seemed clueless what the Congress lawmaker meant. Many were offended.

Do you want to give 2024 on platter again? No lessons learnt — Prateek Shukla (@ipratikshukla) June 21, 2019

Yes , this is New India where even dogs know the value of Yoga & are gearing up for being useful for the nation by being fit...Sad some people have stooped even below them. Proud of dogs of Indian army.... Jain Hind, Vande Matram. — Alok gupta🇮🇳 (@alokg2k) June 21, 2019

There were some who even supported Rahul Gandhi.

Why would dogs do Yoga ? — CLOUD Saj (@omersajj) June 21, 2019

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel from Animal Training School (ATS) performed ''asanas'' with dogs on the river bank of Lohit Valley in Arunachal Pradesh.

The dog squad of the Border Security Force (BSF) was seen performing along with their trainers in Jammu.

The theme of this year's Yoga Day is "Climate Action." Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his first address at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, had proposed to mark June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, which was unanimously accepted by the member countries.