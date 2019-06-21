Kerala Students Hit By School Official's Car Before Yoga Day Event: Cops

A teacher was also injured in the accident. (Representational)

About 10 students of Vivekananda School in Kerala's Ernakulam district were injured this morning after they were allegedly hit by a car of their school administrator. The students had gathered in the school premises for a Yoga Day procession when the car hit them.

A teacher who was along with them was also injured.

"The children were exiting classrooms for the yoga day procession in the auditorium near the school. The car entered the school and hit a few students who were standing in a group. The driver probably lost control," Vivekananda School's Parents-Teachers Association (PTA) president Pradeep told NDTV. All of them are class 7 students, he added.

While the students have been discharged, the teacher is still admitted in the hospital.

A case has been filed against a school official. He has been accused of negligent driving and causing hurt or endearing life or personal security.

Special events are being organised across the country to mark the International Yoga Day.