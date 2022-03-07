President Ram Nath Kovind To Confer Nari Shakti Puraskars To 29 Women

President Kovind will confer the Nari Shakti Puraskars.

On International Women's Day on Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind will confer the Nari Shakti Puraskars to 29 outstanding individuals for the years 2020 and 2021.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also interact with the recipients of the award.

Twenty-eight awards -- 14 each for 2020 and 2021 -- will be given to 29 women in recognition of their exceptional work towards empowerment of women, especially the vulnerable and marginalised.

The Nari Shakti Puraskar is an initiative of the women and child development ministry to acknowledge the exceptional contribution made by individuals and institutions, and to celebrate women as game changers and catalyst of positive change in society.

"These achievers have not allowed age, geographical barriers or access to resources to come in the way of fulfilling their dreams. Their indomitable spirit will inspire society at large and the young Indian minds in particular to break gender stereotypes, and stand up against gender inequality and discrimination," the ministry said in a statement.

These awards are an effort to recognise women as equal partners in the advancement of society, it said.

The Nari Shakti Puraskar recipients are from fields such as entrepreneurship, agriculture, innovation, social work, education and literature, linguistics, arts and crafts, STEMM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), disability rights, merchant navy and wildlife conservation.

The awardees include social entrepreneur Anita Gupta, organic farmer and tribal activist Ushaben Dineshbhai Vasava, innovator Nasira Akhter, Intel-India head Nivruti Rai, down syndrome affected Kathak Dancer Saylee Nandkishor Agavane, first woman snake rescuer Vanita Jagdeo Borade and mathematician Neena Gupta. PTI UZM ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)