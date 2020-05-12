International Nurses Day: Mumbai Police's 'Munna Bhai' Tribute To Nurses

International Nurses Day: Mumbai Police tweeted, "You are doing a great job, Sister!"

On the occasion of International Nurses Day, Mumbai Police thanked all the nurses with a dialogue from Sanjay Dutt starrer 2003 comedy-drama "Munna Bhai MBBS".

Mumbai Police put out a post on Twitter with an adorable illustration of a nurse, saying "Thank you Sister" with the dialogue: "Tum bahut mast kaam karta hai, Sister! (You are doing a great job, Sister!) Thank you!" They followed it up with another tweet: "Nurse mamu log ko bhi apna thank you bolna!"

Mumbai Police's Twitter account is known for its quirky tweets and information wrapped with hilarious twists. The handle has been sharing heart-warming videos with important messages and pop culture memes that throw in the right advice amid the coronavirus spread.

Earlier, Mumbai Police's Twitter team had used a reference to Chris Hemsworth's Netflix film "Extraction", and urged people to not venture out during the lockdown without a valid reason.