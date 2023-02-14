Mumbai Police Gives Witty Reply After Twitter User Asks, ''Will You Be My Valentine?''

Mumbai Police's cheeky reply won the hearts of internet users (Representational pic)

Mumbai Police is famous for its amusing posts and witty responses to sensitize people about various issues. Their social media posts are always on point when it comes to relaying hard-hitting messages and cracking you up at the same time. This time, they made a Twitter user's day when they responded to his question in their own unique way.

On the occasion of Valentine's Day 2023, a Twitter user took to the microblogging site and asked Mumbai Police, 'Will you be my Valentine?' Twitter user Samuel Lopes tagged the official Twitter account of Mumbai police and said, "Will you be my valentine?"

@MumbaiPolice will you be my velentine? — Samuel Lopes (@samuel3real) February 13, 2023

In reply to Mr Lopes, Mumbai Police said that they will love to but they can't be committed to just one, but each and every Mumbaikar. In a witty tweet, they replied, "Hope you don't mind not getting undivided attention as we can't be committed to just one, but each and every Mumbaikar."

Why not @samuel3real ? We would love to. Hope you don't mind not getting undivided attention. As we can't be committed to just one, but each and every Mumbaikar 😊 https://t.co/3Yj9uYaSbY — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 14, 2023

Mumbai Police's cheeky reply won the hearts of internet users, while many cracked jokes at the occasion. One user wrote, ''If only my Valentine accepted my request this fast.'' Another commented, "Good one," while many posted heart and love emojis.

Having gained Mumbai Police's attention, Mr Lopes also used this opportunity to request them in finding him his lost smartphone and said that it would be the ''greatest valentine's gift.''

''@MumbaiPolice then please help me in finding my mobile phone worth 26,000 thousand which was stolen on Feb 11 on Train number 19016 Saurashtra Express. It would be the greatest valentine's gift if you find it. Thank you,'' he tweeted.

On the occasion of Promise Day, Mumbai Police shared another tweet promising that they will always be at the service of Mumbaikars.

Not just a 'promise day' tweet but an everyday promise. #PromiseDay — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 11, 2023

''Sadrakshanaya Khalnigranay...Not just a 'promise day' tweet but an everyday promise. #PromiseDay,'' they tweeted on February 11.

