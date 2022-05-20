'Challan Will Meet Him Soon:' Mumbai Police On Man's 'Call Cops' Dare

The man was seen without a helmet.

It's never wise to break traffic rules. And if you have, make sure to not challenge the Mumbai Traffic Police. The traffic police department has sent this message out loud to travellers in the metropolis. When a Twitter user complained about a man riding a two-wheeler on the wrong side of the road, Mumbai Police was quick enough to note the post and replied, “If he (the offender) has called us, then we will have to meet him...Our challan will meet him soon.”

As per the tweet, the man, who was sitting on a scooter with a child, even refused to give way to other vehicles. He was not even wearing a helmet. When he was asked to give way to other vehicles, the man mockingly told them, “Bulao police ko (Call the police)”.

“Such a mockery of the law. Nowadays no one fears nor respects Mumbai Police, Mumbai Traffic Police,” the user said.

.@mumbaimatterz Ab inhone bulaya hai toh jaana hi hoga...mauka bhi hai...kanoon bhi! Our challan will meet him soon https://t.co/2nNYcTKB5m — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) May 19, 2022

Several people have praised the prompt action by Mumbai Traffic Police.

“Do share the challan details - and ensure the person pays. Let's remind ourselves that if this guy isn't taught a lesson then he is giving the kid with him a very bad lesson of breaking rules and taking the law for granted -- poor child,” said a user.

Let's remind ourselves that if this guy isn't taught a lesson then he is giving the kid with him a very bad lesson of breaking rules and taking the law for granted - poor child!!@MumbaiPolice@CPMumbaiPolice@Rtr_IPS — BombayFirst (@BombayFirst) May 19, 2022

“That's called challan wala selfie as well as the new poster boy of a traffic violation,” said another.

That's called Challan wala Selfie as well as new poster boy of traffic violation — СИДДХЕШ CTM (@SIDSSTM) May 19, 2022

But some also pointed out that the man appeared to be sitting on a parked vehicle, so it could be wrong to accuse him of violating the traffic safety laws.

Not sure, what's wrong in clicking selfie on a standing scooty.... Those reporting must be having some personal vendetta against the person — Mohsin Kazi (@mohsin1587) May 19, 2022

Sir,

It's not punishable offence to selfie with daughter. Headlight is on but it may be on by switch. Engine@May be off. He is not driving the scooter. Plz don't disturb anyone happiness. — Naresh P.Jain “Betala” (@BetalaJain) May 19, 2022

One user, however, drew attention to the issue of people parking vehicles on the road without consideration for other travellers.

“Can you please have a look at the Shaikh Mistri Dargah Road starting from Wadala Bridge to Antop Hill Church? People have made the road a free parking area with a market,” the user said.

Can you please have a look at the Shaikh Mistri Dargha Road starting from wadala bridge to Antophill church people have made the road a free parking area with a market. — Vijay Stanley (@VijayStanley10) May 19, 2022

Mumbai Police is known for its quick and catchy response on Twitter.