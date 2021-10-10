International Day Of The Girl Child 2021: The Story Behind The Idea

International Day Of The Girl Child 2021: The theme this year is "Digital generation. Our generation."

International Day Of The Girl Child could be described as the brainchild of the World Conference on Women. In 1995, at the conference in Beijing, it was decided that such a day dedicated to the growth of girls around the world was a necessity. As a result, countries unanimously adopted the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action. This made the declaration the first of its kind; in that, it separated the girl child from the umbrella of women and acknowledged their specific needs. Observed on October 11, the day focuses on the rights, safety and education of girls. The core objective is to make girls an active part of the progress of the world.

As part of the celebration, a theme is selected to highlight the need of the hour. This year, the theme has been set as “Digital generation. Our generation,” acknowledging the growing digital world and how a digital gap can also widen the gender gap.

Access to education, healthcare services, skill-based learning facilities, equal opportunities, safeguards against gender-based violence and discrimination are common themes that are worked upon year after year. In accordance with this year's theme, “Digital generation. Our generation," the focus is on bridging the digital divide. According to the United Nation, even in the post-COVID-19 world that saw businesses, education and even parts of healthcare services moving online, “2.2 billion people below the age of 25 still do not have Internet access at home.”

The report further noted that girls are more likely to be cut off, pointing to a gender divide within the digital divide. It was also stated that girls are less likely than boys to “use and own devices.” This, in turn, affects their numbers in “tech-related skills and jobs”.