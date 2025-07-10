Taliban Halts 45-Year-Old's Marriage To 6-Year-Old Girl, Sets Age 9 To "Take Her Home"

A six-year-old girl has allegedly been forced to marry a 45-year-old man in southern Afghanistan after her father sold her for money. According to US-based Afghan outlet Amu.tv, the marriage occurred in Marjah district, with the man, who has two other wives, allegedly paying the child's family for the union. The Taliban, reportedly ''horrified'' by the situation, intervened to prevent the man from taking the child to his home, stating she could be sent to her husband's household at the age of nine. Local Taliban authorities have not issued a statement, but they have so far blocked the girl from being taken to the man's residence.

The girl's father and the groom were arrested in Marjah district, though no formal charges have been filed. The girl is currently with her parents, as reported by Hasht-e Subh Daily. The marriage arrangement involved the customary practice of walwar, where the bride price is set based on the girl's physical appearance, education, and perceived value.

The incident has sparked intense outrage across social media, with users expressing shock, heartbreak, and condemnation over the situation. Photos from the ceremony, depicting the man alongside the noticeably young girl, have triggered strong backlash online and among human rights advocates.

Child Marriages in Afghanistan

Since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021, the country has seen a significant increase in child and early marriages, driven by deepening poverty and stringent restrictions on women and girls, particularly the prohibition of female education. Notably, Afghanistan lacks a legal minimum age for marriage. The previous civil code, which established 16 as the minimum age for girls, has not been restored.

According to a report by UN Women from last year, the Taliban's ban on girls' education has contributed to a 25% surge in child marriages and a 45% increase in early childbearing nationwide, exacerbating the vulnerability of young girls in an already precarious socio-economic landscape.

Human rights organisations have consistently called for urgent international intervention, emphasising that child marriage poses severe risks to girls' physical, mental, and social well-being. These groups highlight that girls coerced into early marriages frequently endure dire consequences, including premature pregnancies, which carry heightened health risks, as well as domestic violence and profound social isolation. Activists stress that these practices not only violate fundamental human rights but also undermine Afghanistan's long-term social and economic stability, urging global leaders to prioritise measures that protect and empower young girls.