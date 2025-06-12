Single Girl Child Quota Extended To Delhi University's PG Admissions: Report

In a move aimed at narrowing the gender gap in higher education, Delhi University (DU) will extend its single girl child (SGC) quota to postgraduate (PG) programmes starting 2025-26 academic session, The Times of India reported.

The policy, first introduced for undergraduate (UG) admissions in 2023-24, reserves one supernumerary seat in each PG course for a woman student who is the only girl child in her family. DU currently offers 77 postgraduate programmes, with admissions conducted through the Common University Entrance Test for PG (CUET-PG), followed by allocation via the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

A DU official told TOI, "With this new quota, DU hopes to promote an environment that values the contribution of girls, allowing them to advance their education without barriers. With this, DU aims to make higher education more accessible to girls and provide equal opportunities for all."

The initiative is part of DU's broader inclusion efforts, which already include supernumerary quotas for categories such as sportspersons, persons with disabilities, orphans, and children and widows of armed forces personnel. The official added that the university is committed to ensuring equitable access to education for all.

According to DU's admission office, 849 students secured seats under the SGC quota in the 2024-25 academic year-an increase from 764 in the previous session. The quota will now be implemented at the postgraduate level as well.

UG Admission Process for 2025 Begins This Week

Delhi University is set to launch the first phase of undergraduate admissions this week under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). Admissions will be based entirely on CUET-UG 2025 scores.

In the initial stage, candidates must submit personal and academic information, upload relevant documents-such as category, EWS, or PwD certificates-and verify their CUET scores, which are automatically linked to their profiles. Applicants must log in using their CUET roll number to complete the process.

To support students, DU has set up a helpline. Queries can be sent via email to ug@admission.du.ac.in or by calling 011-27666073.