Inter-State Narcotics Gang Busted In UP, 200 Kg Cannabis Worth Rs 52 Lakh Seized

In a significant breakthrough, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force apprehended an active member of an inter-state narcotics trafficking gang on Monday, recovering 200 kilograms of cannabis valued at approximately Rs 52 lakh in the international market.

While speaking to the NDTV, a senior UP STF officer said that the arrested accused has been identified as Ajit Kumar, son of Bilas Yadav, a resident of Ghosawan of Bihar's Nalanda. The operation also led to the seizure of a Mahindra trailer, a mobile phone, driving license, SBI debit card, and cash amounting to Rs 1,650.

The arrest took place on Sultanpur-Lucknow Road, in the jurisdiction of Police Station Sushant Golf City, Lucknow.

The UP STF had received tip-off regarding the active movement of narcotics traffickers across states. During surveillance, the STF team gathered actionable information. They learned that cannabis was being transported from Odisha in the seized truck, which was planned to be unloaded at a deserted location along Sultanpur-Lucknow Road. Acting on this tip, the team intercepted the vehicle, recovered the narcotics, and arrested Ajit Kumar.

During interrogation, Ajit Kumar revealed that the truck owners, Tipu and Tapan from Jharkhand, coordinated the loading of cannabis in Odisha. The trailer had a secret compartment capable of concealing up to 500 kilograms of cannabis. The accused admitted to making 3-4 trips for the gang, receiving Rs 40,000-50,000 per trip. STF authorities are actively pursuing the truck owners.

A case has been registered against Ajit Kumar under FIR No. 195/2026, Sections 08/20/25/29/60 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Sushant Golf City. Further legal proceedings are underway to curb narcotics trafficking in the state.