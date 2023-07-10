Intense Rain Spell Over Himachal May Abate From Tomorrow: Weather Office

20 major landslides and 17 flash floods have been reported in the past 48 hours in Himachal (File)

The India Meteorological Department on Monday said that the intense spell of rains over Himachal Pradesh is likely to decrease from tomorrow, however, Uttarakhand may continue to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next three days.

Speaking with ANI, IMD Senior Scientist Dr Soma Sen Roy said, "Currently if you see in terms of warnings, today also, we have given an extremely heavy rainfall warning for Himachal Pradesh, mostly over western Uttarakhand, northeast Punjab, Haryana, northwestern parts of west Uttar Pradesh, and south Rajasthan. These regions that I have just mentioned are likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall, up to 20 cm of rainfall."

He also said that very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, especially Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh for the next three days.

The torrential rains have wreaked havoc on Himachal Pradesh, leading to waterlogging, flash floods, and landslides, affecting the lives of many across the state.

"Even today we expect the current situation to continue especially for Himachal Pradesh. We have given extremely heavy rainfall warnings and issued red alerts based on the impact as well as the likelihood of people being affected," she said.

Twenty major landslides and 17 flash floods in Himachal Pradesh have been reported in the past 48 hours. Over 30 houses have been completely and partially damaged. All major rivers including Ravi, Beas, Satluj, Swan and Chenab are flowing above the danger level.

"We've witnessed landslides, flash floods and road blockages, however, tomorrow onwards we are expecting rainfall to decrease in Himachal Pradesh but similar rainfall or slightly less in intensity may continue over Uttarakhand. Rainfall to continue in Uttarakhand for next three days," Dr Roy said.

She said that very heavy rainfall up to 20cm over eastern Punjab, Haryana and northwestern parts of Utter Pradesh, as well as South Rajasthan, is expected as there is a low-pressure formation over northwest India and interaction with the string western disturbance is not being allowed to move.

"It will probably move east. The interaction zone has been present for the past three days because the south-easterly flow is preventing its movement. Tomorrow is likely to be the same. We expect rainfall to shift more towards central India and Uttar Pradesh by tomorrow, which means Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh will start getting more rain from tomorrow," Dr Roy said.

According to her, rain is expected to gradually lessen over the northwest Himalayan region starting tomorrow, but to continue in Uttarakhand. Dr Roy, however, told that from tomorrow onwards rain-fed clouds will move to Uttarakhand, west Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan.

He said that district-level warnings are being issued for the districts which are likely to be affected by flash floods, landslides, heavy rain and thunderstorm adding that the regional websites are updating warnings every 6 hours and simultaneously, also issuing nowcasts, descriptions of present weather conditions or a forecast of those immediately expected.

"Nowcast has been issued with a red alert for northeast Punjab and north Haryana. For Himachal Pradesh, we have issued an orange alert for rainfall on three hourly basis. For today red alert has been issued for Himachal Pradesh and an orange for Uttarakhand, northwestern parts of western UP, Haryana mainly and the northeastern part of Punjab, south Rajasthan and Gujarat. From tomorrow, the orange alert region will move eastwards i.e. Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh," Dr Roy added.

