Insult To Women: BJP On Congress' AI Video Of PM Modi's Mother

The controversy over alleged abuse directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother has barely died down, when the Bihar Congress, earlier today, posted a video that has the BJP fuming again. The AI-powered clip showed the Prime Minister dreaming his mother was rebuking him over his politics. The BJP said it was an insult to the Prime Minister's late mother, women, and the poor.

Heeraben Modi had died in December 2022 at the age of 99.

"The Congress party is once again insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother. This is no longer the Congress of Gandhi; it has become a Congress of Gaali," said the BJP's Shehzad Poonawala.

"Congress under Rahul Gandhi continues its insult of Honorable PM @narendramodi ji's mother. People of Bihar will give a befitting response to RJD & Congress that mock mothers and sisters of Bihar!" said the BJP's national spokesman Pradeep Bhandari.

Mr Bhandari alleged that it was all happening at the behest of the Congress's Rahul Gandhi. In a video statement posted earlier, he said the Congress's 'Shahi Parivar' is insulting "mothers and sisters of Bharat".

"It is not just insensitive, it is sickening to see a party hate the poor of India so much! The Congress is anti-women and hates the poor people of the country," he said.

The last controversy over the Prime Minister's mother broke out at the end of August, when a video started circulating on social media. The video showed a group of young people allegedly abusing the Prime Minister and his mother from a stage decorated with images of Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav.

As outrage swept the BJP, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress and the RJD.

"You all know that my mother is no longer in this world. Some time ago, after completing 100 years of age, she left us all. My mother, who had nothing to do with politics, was subjected to vile abuses from the RJD-Congress platform. This is deeply saddening, painful, and distressing," he said.

"The slang used on a Congress-RJD stage was not just for my mother, but for crores of mothers and sisters. Princes born in royal families won't understand the suffering of an underprivileged mother and her son's struggles," he said at the launch of a scheme for Bihar's women entrepreneurs in Bihar. Nearly 20 lakh women were on the video conference.

"I want to tell those who abused my mother in front of the people of Bihar -- Modi might forgive you once, but the land of Bihar and India has never tolerated insult to a mother," PM Modi said.

The Opposition hit back, pointing out that while mothers and sisters should not be used as props in a political battle, the rules should apply to the BJP and its leaders also.

"Yes, Prime Minister is right. No one has the right to abuse anyone's mother or sister. The same thing applies to him, too, when he spoke badly about Sonia Gandhi and all the women of Congress on his stage. The Prime Minister has not apologised for that to date. Bihar's daughter was abused during the elections," RJD's Rohini Acharya had said.