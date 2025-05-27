'Insta Queen' Ex Cop With Rolex, Thar, Plots Worth Over Rs 1 Crore Arrested

Mahindra Thar, Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle, plots worth over a crore, two iPhones and a Rolex watch - these high-end assets belong to a dismissed police constable in Punjab. Amandeep Kaur, who was dismissed from service in April for possessing drugs, is now facing a corruption case.

She was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Monday for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to her known source of income. A corruption case has been filed against Amandeep Kaur in Bathinda following an inquiry.

In April, Ms Kaur was dismissed from service after she was caught by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) for carrying 17.71 grams of heroin. She was then charged and arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. She was, however, released on bail by a court in Bathinda on May 2.

The Punjab Police has now frozen her assets worth Rs 1.35 crore, which include two plots, a Mahindra Thar, a Rolex watch and three phones, under the NDPS Act.

The seized assets are as follows:

Land at Virat Green, Bathinda (217 square yards): Rs 99,00,000

Land at Dream City, Bathinda (120.83 square yards): Rs 18,12,000

Thar Car: Rs 14,00,000

Royal Enfield Bullet: Rs 1,70,000

iPhone 13 Pro Max: Rs 45,000

iPhone SE: Rs 9,000

Vivo Phone: Rs 2,000

Rolex Watch: Rs 1,00,000

Bank Balance (SBI): Rs 1,01,588.53

During the investigation, the movable and immovable properties of Amandeep Kaur that she acquired between 2018 and 2025 were scrutinised along with her salary, bank accounts and loan records

The probe revealed that the expenditure of Ms Kaur - also known as 'Insta queen', as she regularly posts reels showcasing her flashy lifestyle on Instagram - during the said period is much more than her earnings.

Amandeep Kaur has several videos on her Instagram account where she can be seen flaunting her high-end watch, handbags and gold jewellery.

Amandeep Kaur had a total income of Rs 1.08,37,550 between 2018 and 2024 while her expenditure stood at Rs 1,39,64,802.97, which is Rs 31,27,252.97 more than her known sources of income, and that amounts to 28.85 per cent beyond her legitimate earnings.

A case was registered on May 26 based on these findings under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Vigilance Bureau Police Station Bathinda range, the spokesperson said.

