Instagram Influencer Attempts Suicide, Mother Claims Fiance Created Fake Profile

Ronisha Satti, an Instagram influencer, attempted suicide after posting two videos on her handle, alleging that her fiance, Prashant Sharma, harassed her and her family and spread canards against them. She has been admitted to a hospital in Jammu.

Her mother, Reena Satti, alleged that Prashant created a fake social media page against her and wrote objectionable and defamatory remarks against her, forcing her to attempt suicide. "He even uploaded pictures and defamed my daughter and entire family by spreading lies," she added.

"My husband was an auto driver. He took out education loans to educate our children. What crime did we commit? I used to stitch clothes just to make ends meet," she added.

She alleged the family didn't get help from the police. "Even after so many weeks, they have not been able to trace the address of that fake page," she said.

Satti said Prashant had taken over Rs 10 lakh from the influencer and reneged on his promise to marry her.

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Prashant Sharma's Lawyer Refutes Allegations

"Prashant Sharma came in contact with this girl in September 2024. They got into a relationship. They got engaged in November. My client, Prashant Sharma, was told that she had been divorced and would marry him within 6 months. In the meantime, this girl went to Dubai 3-4 times in the last 1.5 years. She was very fond of luxury shopping. She always expressed that she was very fond of luxury shopping. And my client, since they were already engaged, left no stone unturned to fulfil her wishes. So, a lot of luxury shopping, including gold ornaments and even cash transactions, amounting to Rs 9.5 lakhs, which have been paid by my client through UPI," he added.

He claimed it was Prashant who was pressing for marriage, not the influencer.

"When he pressurised his family members, they said that they don't want to get married to him and that they have already fulfilled their wishes. When my client went to the court to get a divorce decree (the woman's), he came to know that the woman hadn't been divorced from her husband.

He claimed that on Prashant's complaint, the police had filed a case of cheating against the influencer and his family members. He also claimed that the family filed a counter-complaint, which was stayed by the high court.

On her suicide attempt, he said," I cannot comment as to what led her to take such an extreme step. There is no way to kill yourself. Now, since the matter is sub-judice, her complaint, her FIR, she could have taken any remedy if she was aggrieved of any of her rights".