India's Balancing Act At Shanghai Bloc: Xi, Putin, And A Message For Pak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi packed a lot into his trip to Bishkek. There was a handshake with Chinese President Xi Jinping. A longer, more substantive sit-down with Russian President Vladimir Putin and there was a pointed jab at terrorism, delivered with Pakistan's prime minister sitting right there in the room.

Taken together, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit offered a snapshot of the balancing act India has been performing for years, staying engaged with Moscow, Beijing and the Central Asian capitals, all without getting locked into anyone's camp.

Nowhere is that tightrope act more obvious than at the SCO itself. China is the dominant player in the grouping. Russia still carries plenty of weight. India came in as a full member in 2017, alongside Pakistan, after years of sitting on the sidelines as an observer.

Since then, New Delhi has figured out how to make the platform work for its own interests. It is a channel to Central Asia, a way to keep talking to Beijing and Moscow, and a place to keep terrorism on the agenda. Seven years on, that approach has paid off, quietly but steadily.

The SCO puts India in the same room as China, Russia and the Central Asian republics, a chance to raise concerns about terrorism, connectivity and regional security face-to-face. But India has never let the organisation dictate its broader foreign policy, and Bishkek made that obvious all over again.

The Xi Meeting: Warm, But Only So Warm

Everyone had their eyes on the Modi-Xi moment, and it played out just about how you'd expect: short and clearly choreographed.

The two leaders exchanged greetings, walked toward the summit venue together, and swapped a few words after the group photo. That was it. There wasn't even a formal bilateral on the schedule.

That alone is significant.

India and China have spent years trying to rebuild a relationship that was badly damaged after the 2020 military standoff along the Line of Actual Control. Things have gotten a bit better since then, sure, but the trust still isn't really there.

That's exactly why the Bishkek exchange mattered, even if calling it a "breakthrough" would be too strong. Modi and Xi need to keep talking, no question. Plenty of serious issues between the two countries remain unresolved.

The timing adds another layer. Xi is expected in New Delhi for the BRICS summit on September 12 and 13, which, if it goes ahead as planned, would give the two leaders a chance to sit down and discuss where things stand.

For now, though, Bishkek was simply about not letting the conversation go cold.

A Much Sharper Message for Pakistan

There was no ambiguity when Modi turned to terrorism.

India has hammered this same point for years: you can't apply different standards to different terrorist groups, and you can't condemn violence in one breath while looking the other way in the next. Modi made that case again in Bishkek, with Pakistan's prime minister listening from across the room.

This is precisely why the SCO still earns its keep for New Delhi. India and Pakistan have little interest in talking to each other directly, but they keep ending up in the same regional forum anyway, and India uses that overlap to put its concerns on record in front of Central Asian governments and the rest of the bloc.

The message wasn't just for Islamabad, either. Central Asian states have their own worries about terrorism, radicalisation and instability spilling over from Afghanistan, and India's argument is straightforward: These threats can't be handled selectively. For New Delhi, counterterrorism remains one of the few areas of the SCO agenda that still matters.

Putin: A Strong Relationship With a Growing Problem

If the Xi meeting was about managing a rocky relationship, the Putin sit-down was about managing a close one that's hit a complication of its own.

Modi and Putin hadn't crossed paths yet this year, so Bishkek gave them their first bilateral of 2026 (their last one was back in December, in New Delhi). This time around, the conversation covered the usual ground: defence, energy, trade, and space, along with a review of what had come out of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission meeting in Moscow on August 24.

But it is the trade numbers that really stand out.

In 2021, trade between the two countries was hovering around $13 billion. By 2025, that figure had soared to nearly $60 billion. Most of that growth traces back to one thing: India buying up massive quantities of Russian crude after the Ukraine war upended global energy markets.

Sounds like a win, until you flip to the other side of the ledger. India's trade deficit with Russia has ballooned past $50 billion, and it's entirely in Moscow's favour.

New Delhi wants that gap closed. Both countries have set a target of $100 billion in bilateral trade by 2030, but that number won't mean much unless Indian companies actually get better access to the Russian market. Buying more oil alone won't fix the imbalance. There have been small positive signs, though: talks around market access for Indian meat, seafood and dairy, and Moscow says overall trade kept growing through the first half of 2026.

For India, though, the issue goes well beyond balancing the books. Russia remains one of its most crucial defence partners and a key energy supplier, but the war in Ukraine has complicated that relationship, especially with India also trying to keep things steady with Washington and Europe.

You could hear that tension in how Modi talked about Ukraine. He told Putin that every extra day of fighting sets humanity back further and repeated India's long-standing call for a negotiated end to the war. The two leaders also brought up West Asia and the Black Sea, areas where any hit to shipping routes lands directly on India, affecting trade, energy supplies, and the safety of its own seafarers.



The Real Long Game Is Central Asia

Set aside the Modi-Xi and Modi-Putin theatre for a second, and a different story starts to take shape. India is chasing something bigger in Central Asia.

It's not a new goal, but it has become more urgent recently. India has old, deep ties to the region, historical and cultural, but geography has never done it any favours. Pakistan sits right in the way of the most direct land route, and China, meanwhile, has spent years building up a massive economic presence across Central Asia.

So India has had to find other doors in.

Connectivity projects, trade deals, energy partnerships, and straight-up political engagement with countries like Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Energy is really the heart of it. Central Asia has resources India needs, and India's markets have plenty to offer back.

The SCO helps by bringing everyone together. It is not a replacement for one-on-one diplomacy, but it gives India a way in in a region where Beijing and Moscow have long called the shots. PM Modi's stop in Uzbekistan right before Bishkek wasn't a coincidence. It is part of the same push.

India Wants the SCO to Be About More Than Just Security

There's one more thread from Bishkek that's easy to lose in all the noise around the big-power handshakes. India wants the SCO to be about more than just security.

PM Modi kept coming back to his "Reform, Perform, Transform" line, leaning hard into development and India's civilisational ties with the region. New Delhi also used the summit to announce that it would host the first session of the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum. Quietly, India's also been pushing initiatives for startups, young authors and young scientists inside the SCO framework.

None of that makes for a flashy headline the way a Modi-Xi handshake does. But it matters. This is part of India's longer game in Central Asia, building the kind of influence and cooperation that isn't just leftover space in a China-Russia rivalry. PM Modi even stopped by the opening of the World Nomad Games while he was in Bishkek and met with India's delegation there, 87 people strong. Small gesture, but it fits the pattern. Soft power, done with intent.

A Preview of a Much Bigger Month Ahead

Bishkek didn't fix India's problems with China. It didn't touch the trade imbalance with Russia either. But that was never really the goal.

What the summit revealed is how India is juggling several relationships at once, careful not to let any single one dictate the terms of the rest. China remains a strategic challenge. Russia is still an indispensable partner. Pakistan is still a major security concern. And Central Asia keeps climbing higher on India's list of priorities - for energy, for connectivity, and for economic reach.

For now, the strategy is simply to keep showing up.

That's why the next few weeks matter so much. Both Xi and Putin are set to land in New Delhi later this month for the BRICS summit, which means whatever got started, or tested, in Bishkek is about to face a much bigger stage on India's own turf this time.

For Modi, the job description is simple enough to write down: Keep China talking, keep Russia close, keep leaning on Pakistan over terrorism, and stake out India's own ground in a region where the power balance won't sit still. Actually pulling that off is a different story.

But Bishkek showed one thing clearly. For now, at least, India seems perfectly at home on that tightrope.

