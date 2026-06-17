Inside Comedian, Medical Student's 8-Hour Questioning Over Stand-Up Row

Days after three-month-old videos of them making offensive remarks stirred a storm on social media, comedian Pranit More and Dr Sejal Pawar appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell and apologised profusely.

Dr Sejal Pawar, an MBBS student, had appeared on the comedian's show about three months ago. During More's interaction with the crowd, the student made some disparaging remarks on the genitalia of the cadavers. When Himanshu Jangra's "Rs 370 biryani" remark went viral and sparked outrage, many social media users complained about why Pawar's comments were not getting the same attention. Consequently, she was trolled on social media platforms.

A case was later filed by the Maharashtra cyber cell, naming More, Jangra, Pawar and several others.

What Happened During More, Pawar's Questioning

More and Sejal Pawar gave their statements to the cyber cell, which handles cyber crimes in Maharashtra.

According to officials, More and Pawar were questioned for more than eight hours.

Both have been summoned again next week.

According to sources, Pranit More told investigating officers that the viral video was part of his comedy show. He reportedly admitted his mistake and repeatedly apologised.

He told officers that he had no idea the matter would escalate so much.

As part of the investigation, the cyber cell examined his mobile phone and seized videos of several of his comedy performances.

Sejal Pawar also admitted to officers that the language used during the show was inappropriate.

According to the sources, Sejal expressed deep regret over the incident.

The officers have also obtained data from Pawar's mobile phone for forensic examination.

Also read: College Sends Medical Student On 15-Day Forced Leave After Cadaver Remark Row

More Apologised

Last week, More, a noted comedian who appeared on the popular reality show Bigg Boss, apologised for Jangra's remark, calling his failure to object to his remark a "lapse in judgment".

Himanshu Jangra, a web developer, allegedly glorified coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman.

More, who is facing a police case for allegedly disseminating "obscene and objectionable" content, said he deserved the hate he had been getting.

Also read: 'Rs 370 Biryani' And Dead People: When Does Comedy Stop Being Funny?

"I am receiving a lot of hate, and I feel I probably deserve this. When I was doing crowd work with that person, he made derogatory remarks, and everyone was laughing. I got carried away, and it was a lapse in judgment. I feel this was my biggest mistake. I could have stopped him, but I gave him a platform, which escalated the situation," he said.

Jangra and Pawar had also issued a video statement apologising for their respective remarks.

While Pawar has been placed on a 15-day forced leave by her medical college in Mumbai, Jangra was sacked by his company.