College Sends Medical Student On 15-Day Forced Leave After Cadaver Remark Row

Mumbai's KEM Hospital has sent MBBS student Sejal Pawar on a 15-day forced leave as a punishment for making objectionable remarks on the genitalia of cadavers at comedian Pranit More's show. The woman has been barred from entering the hostel and the college campus.

A five-member panel has been appointed to probe the remarks that triggered nationwide outrage. It will submit a report within seven days.

The preliminary probe has found that the person seen in a viral video making the remarks is indeed Sejal Pawar. The medical college has found the remarks inappropriate and unacceptable.

Pawar has also been barred from participating in any academic or other college activities.

Authorities said that, considering her safety, she has been handed over to her family. In view of the pressure she has faced following the controversy and the reactions on social media, special attention is also being paid to her mental health.

According to the hospital, Pawar became emotional during the inquiry and was continuously crying. She has also expressed regret in her statement. The institution believes that the controversy may have affected her mental health and has advised her to seek professional counselling to prevent depression or severe psychological stress.

The probe panel will comprise a retired professor, a senior journalist, and three faculty members from the medical college.

For now, the KEM Hospital and Medical College administration is closely monitoring the situation and has stated that it will avoid drawing any conclusions until the inquiry is completed.

Also read: Mumbai Doctor Faces Inquiry Over 'Male Corpse' Remark On Comedy Show

Pawar has also apologised to her family.

The controversy erupted after Pawar allegedly made remarks comparing the sizes of male cadavers' genitalia. Her remarks drew condemnation on social media.

In the same setup, an IT professional named Himanshu Jangra also made the infamous "Rs 370 biryani" remarks. His employers sacked him after his disgusting remarks went viral on social media.

Also read: Case Registered Against Comedian, Man Behind Rs 370 Ki Biryani' Row

The Maharashtra cyber police has registered a case in connection with viral videos featuring More, Himanshu Jangra, Pawar and others. The police have named More, Jangra, Pawar, and other individuals in the case.