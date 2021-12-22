Inmate Who Saw Sheena Bora Can Give Statement: Indrani Mukherjea's Lawyer

Indrani Mukherjea has always maintained that Sheena has not been murdered (File)

The inmate who saw Sheena Bora in Kashmir is willing to record her statement before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the murder case, Indrani Mukherjea's lawyer Sana R Khan said on Wednesday.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sana Khan said, "I have been informed by my client Indrani Mukherjea (mother and prime accused in the murder case) that a lady officer (inmate) has informed her that she met Sheena Bora on June 24 near Dal Lake."

"This officer is ready to record her statement before the CBI. We will file an application to direct the CBI to conduct a fair probe," the lawyer further said.

On December 16, Indrani Mukherjea had written to the CBI and said that she will move a CBI court to record the statement of the inmate who claimed to have met Sheena in Kashmir.

Indrani Mukherjea, Sheena Bora's mother, in her letter to the investigating agency stated that an inmate in Byculla prison told her that she had spotted Sheena in Kashmir some time ago and requested the agency to look into the possibility of Sheena being alive.

Indrani Mukherjea has always maintained that Sheena has not been murdered and that she went abroad for her education in 2012. Indrani could never prove her claims in any way.

Indrani Mukherjea, who is currently lodged in Mumbai's Byculla jail, had earlier sent another letter to the CBI claiming that Sheena Bora is alive. A source close to Indrani confirmed that the letter was written based on input from another jail inmate.

Indrani's lawyer refused to confirm anything about the contents of the letter but said that she will file an application before Bombay High Court on December 28 and then share details of the letter.

The CBI has been investigating the Sheena Bora case since 2015, after taking over the case from the Mumbai Police. According to the case registered by Mumbai Police, Sheena Bora was kidnapped and murdered in April 2012.

The case first came to light after the arrest of Indrani's driver Shyamvar Rai in another case in August, 2015. During the investigation, he confessed to having murdered Sheena Bora in April, 2012 and said that he dumped her body in Maharashtra's Raigad district.

He also told the police that Sheena's mother Indrani Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna (Indrani's ex-husband) were involved in this murder.