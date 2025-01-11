Inland Waterways To See Rs 50,000-Crore Investment In 5 Years

The Inland Waterways Development Council (IWDC), the apex body for policy deliberation on inland waterways network in the country, on Friday, announced investments of more than Rs 50,000 crore over the next five years.

The announcements to boost infrastructure along national waterways (NWs) were made at the second meeting of IWDC, organised by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), at Kaziranga, a statement said. They include a series of new initiatives across 21 Inland Waterways, worth more than Rs 1,400 crore.

Presided over by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, the meeting mooted a major policy initiative in the form of the Riverine Community Development Scheme to improve the socio-economic well-being of coastal communities by developing infrastructure, promotion of trade and tourism, providing skill enrichment training and upgrading traditional knowledge of river of the communities.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Sonowal said, "We are attempting to rejuvenate the support system of inland waterways so that we decongest railways and roadways, and at the same time, provide a viable, economic, sustainable and efficient mode of transportation for both passengers and cargo operators. At IWDC, we levelled up solutions to tide over challenges to unlock the opportunities for economic development. In this regard, we have aimed at launching 1,000 Green vessels," he said.

Highlighting the focus of IWDC on employment generation and skill training, the Union minister said, "Major projects of upgrade in Inland Waterways Transport (IWT) have been conceived at the meeting. The government is planning to develop shipbuilding and ship repair facilities across all the NWs. This will reduce logistics costs, boost the ancillary industries, and encourage inclusion of riparian communities through employment opportunities." Highlighting the growth of inland waterways in the country, Sonowal said that from April to November 2024, NWs have recorded a growth of almost 7 per cent as compared to last year.

Significant growth has been made in the last one decade in river cruise tourism and river cruise vessels have increased from three in 2013-14 to 25 in 2023-24, he added.

"Through strategic regional projects and agreements with neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar and others, we are facilitating regional trade and seamless transport connectivity in South Asia," he maintained.

In a boost to IWT in Andhra Pradesh, the Union minister announced the setting up of six floating steel jetties on river Godavari (NW 4) at Gandipochamma Temple, Pochavaram, Perantapalli Village.

A feasibility study on river Penna (NW 79) was also announced along with the DPR of NW 4 to get additional inputs for development, he said.

For Assam, he announced the setting up of a Regional Centre of Excellence (RcoE) in Dibrugarh, which will incubate an ecosystem to train and develop manpower for the IWT sector.

He also announced the design, construction, supply, testing and commissioning of 12 vessels while one survey vessel for river Barak (NW16), among other initiatives for the state.

Mr Sonowal announced ten community jetties on river Mandovi (NW 68), river Cumberjua (NW27) and river Zuari (NW111), and three additional jetties on river Sal (NW88) and river Chapora (NW25) for Goa.

"Proposals for fairway maintenance in NW 68, NW 27 and NW71 have been approved. VTMS are also to be set up on all NWs of Goa," he added.

Mr Sonowal also launched two Quick Pontoon Opening Mechanism (QPOM), which will be deployed in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

He announced the setting up of two jetties on river Yamuna (NW110) in Delhi and seven jetties on river Jhelum (NW49) for cruise tourism and urban transportation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr Sonowal also announced the operationalisation of river Chenab (NW 26) and river Ravi (NW84) for tourism.

In Ladakh, two jetties and one green vessel are being set up on river Indus (NW46), he said.

"These have been made possible as a result of increase in investments in national waterways since 2014. Legislative reforms such as the enactment of National Waterways Act 2016 and Inland Vessels Act 2021 have streamlined the safe and smooth movement of the vessels across the country," Sonowal maintained.

The meeting was attended by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, MoS for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur, the Ports Minister of Goa and the Transport ministers of Assam, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh, among others.

