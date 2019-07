Injured Italian Climber Rescued From Peak In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir

Francesco Cassardo (right) is a 30-year-old doctor from the northern Piedmont region.

Pakistani military helicopters have rescued an Italian climber 48 hours after he suffered serious injuries in a fall in the northern Karakoram mountains in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

Francesco Cassardo, a 30-year-old doctor from the northern Piedmont region, on Saturday gave up on reaching the 6,955-metre summit of Gasherbrum VII and was returning to base camp when he fell, Italian media reported.

Climbing companion Carlo Alberto Cimenti, 43, said Cassardo had hit several rocks before stopping at around 6,300 metres.

The Pakistani army said that Cassardo has "a broken femur as well as neck trauma".

Rescue helicopters were unable to reach Cassardo over the weekend, citing rarefied air because of higher temperatures at high altitude.

On Sunday, four climbers from Poland and Canada arrived to help, bringing the injured climber down to base camp at 5,900 metres on an improvised stretcher.

There two Pakistani army helicopters landed at dawn on Monday and took Cassardo to an army base near Skardu in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Gilgit-Baltistan region for medical attention.

"Great news we were expecting. Invaluable work done by army helicopters, as usual," tweeted Italy's ambassador to Pakistan, Stefano Pontecorvo.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.