Muchu Chhish, The Mountain That Was Never Climbed, Summited By 3 Men

A Czech team of Zdenek Hak, Radoslav Groh, and Jaroslav Bansky took six days to climb Muchu Chhish

Muchu Chhish, a 7,453-meter mountain in the Karakoram Range that was never climbed before, has finally been summited by three men, ExplorersWeb reported on Tuesday.

A Czech team of Zdenek Hak, Radoslav Groh, and Jaroslav Bansky took six days to climb the highest unclimbed peak in the world.

Climbers from the Czech Republic have reportedly tried to reach the summit thrice in the past four years and Groh was one of last year's members.

"We started on July 1 after the acclimatization. We climbed via the south ridge to the main ridge, and then we continued westward to the summit. We stood on top on July 5 at 10:20 am and took one more day for the descent. [We] finally re-entered Base Camp on July 6 at 6 pm," Zdenek Hak told ExplorersWeb, which covers environment adventure news online.

He said they climbed some 8-10 hours a day and made four bivouacs, a temporary camp without tents or cover used especially by mountaineers.

"The total length of the route from Base Camp was 20 km and 3,687 vertical meters. The length from Camp 1 to the top was 14.29 km, and the altitude gain was 2,300 m," Haq said.

The Czech climbers have previously tried to climb Muchu Chhish, which hides in Asia's Western Karakoram range, in 2020, 2022, 2023.

Last year, a team of Pavel Korinek, Pavel Bem, Radoslav Groh, and Tomas Petrecek nearly reached the summit before bad weather trapped them at 7,200 m at the bottom of a final rock pyramid.

They, however, retreated after running out of supplies and fuel.