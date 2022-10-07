India Conveys Its Objections To US Over American Envoy's Visit To Pak-Occupied Kashmir

India conveyed its objections to the US over the visit to PoK by the US Ambassador to Islamabad

India has conveyed its objections to the United States over the recent visit to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir by the American Ambassador to Islamabad, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said today.

India also took objections to the US Ambassador to Pakistan holding some meetings in Pak-occupied Kashmir or PoK.

"We have conveyed our objections to the visit," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.



