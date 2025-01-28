Advertisement
Infosys Co-Founder Kris Gopalakrishnan Among 18 Booked Under SC/ST Act

The case was registered at the Sadashiva Nagar police station based on the directions of the 71st city civil and session court (CCH).

Read Time: 2 mins
Infosys Co-Founder Kris Gopalakrishnan Among 18 Booked Under SC/ST Act
The man claimed that in 2014, he was falsely implicated in a honey trap case.
Bengaluru:

A case was registered against Infosys co-founder Senapathy Kris Gopalakrishnan, former IISc Director Balaram and 16 others under the Prevention of SC/ST Atrocities Act on Monday.

The complainant, Durgappa, who belongs to the tribal Bovi community, was a faculty member at the Centre for Sustainable Technology at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

He claimed that in 2014, he was falsely implicated in a honey trap case and subsequently dismissed from service. He further alleged that he was subjected to casteist abuse and threats.

The other individuals accused in this case include Govindan Rangarajan, Sridhar Warrier, Sandya Vishwswaraih, Hari K V S, Dasappa, Balaram P, Hemalata Mhishi, Chattopadyaya K, Pradeep D Sawkar, and Manoharan.

There was no immediate reaction from the IISc faculty or from Kris Gopalakrishnan, who also serves as a member of the IISc Board of Trustees.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

