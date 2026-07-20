RBI Flags Conflict, Monsoon Risks. These May Already Be Pushing Inflation

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has warned that the country's inflation outlook is becoming more uncertain. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra recently said that geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and an uncertain monsoon pose the biggest upside risks to inflation this financial year.

The RBI has already revised its inflation outlook upward. In its June monetary policy, the central bank raised its FY27 CPI inflation forecast to 5.1 per cent from 4.6 per cent projected earlier.

The revised forecast projects inflation at 4.2 per cent in the first quarter, 5.1 per cent in the second, 5.9 per cent in the third and 5.4 per cent in the fourth quarter, indicating that price pressures are expected to strengthen in the second half of the financial year.

While the conflict in the Middle East has already heightened concerns over global crude oil prices, the full impact of the monsoon on food inflation will become clearer over the coming months. The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data offer an early snapshot of the sectors that are already under price pressure.

Retail Inflation Has Been Climbing Since January

India's retail inflation has been rising steadily through the first half of 2026. Headline CPI increased from 2.75 per cent in January to 3.21 per cent in February, 3.40 per cent in March, 3.48 per cent in April, 3.93 per cent in May and 4.38 per cent in June. June marked the first time this year that retail inflation moved above the RBI's medium-term target of 4 per cent, although it remained within the central bank's tolerance band of 2 per cent to 6 per cent.



Why Middle East Matters

The RBI has linked its concerns to two separate risks. The first is the conflict in the Middle East, which could disrupt global crude oil supplies and keep energy prices elevated.

India imports nearly 85 per cent of its crude oil requirement, making the economy sensitive to movements in international oil prices. Higher crude prices increase the cost of fuel, transportation and logistics, which eventually feed into the prices consumers pay for goods and services.

Transport Costs Are Already Rising

The June CPI data show that transport-related categories are already among the fastest-rising components of inflation.

Transport services for goods recorded an inflation rate of 7.7 per cent, the highest among major CPI groups. This was followed by operation of personal transport equipment, which includes the cost of running private vehicles, at 7.35 per cent. These categories are directly exposed to fuel prices because transporting goods and operating vehicles become more expensive when energy costs rise.



Food Prices Remain Vulnerable to the Monsoon

The second concern highlighted by the RBI is the monsoon. A weak or uneven monsoon can reduce agricultural output, tighten supplies and push up food prices. Food carries the largest weight in India's CPI basket, meaning even a moderate increase in food inflation has a significant impact on headline inflation.

The June data already indicate continued pressure on food prices. Food inflation stood at 5.32 per cent, making it one of the largest contributors to overall inflation. Inflation in food and beverage serving services was even higher at 6.94 per cent, reflecting rising input costs faced by restaurants and eateries. Paan and tobacco recorded inflation of 6.89 per cent.

If geopolitical tensions keep crude oil prices high and the monsoon turns out to be weaker than expected, these two sectors transport and food could continue to exert upward pressure on retail inflation, making them the key indicators to watch in the months ahead.