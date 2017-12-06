Inflation Data Shows Steady Decline In General Prices: Arun Jaitley

Inflation Data shows a steady decline in general prices : pic.twitter.com/HolLLXOSur — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) December 5, 2017

Countering the Congress's allegations of "price rise", Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday that inflation data shows a steady decline in general prices.The finance minister tweeted giving a comparative data on inflation during the UPA rule and the Narendra Modi government."Since the issue of price rise has been raised by some in the Congress Party, let the data on inflation figures speak for itself," he tweeted."Inflation Data shows a steady decline in general prices," he said in another tweet.The Congress had in November hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for creating "economic chaos" in the country and demanded that his government take immediate steps to bring the economy back on track and check further price rise.The Congress has in its manifesto for the Gujarat polls promised it would cut state taxes on petrol products and bring down their prices by Rs 10 per litre and reduce power tariffs by 50 per cent to curb inflation.