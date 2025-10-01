'Infiltrators Threatening India's Unity In Diversity': PM Modi's Warning

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday India's unity in diversity is under 'threat from infiltrators causing a demographic shift' and that this poses a 'risk to social harmony and internal security'. "If this strength is broken, India will weaken..." he said this afternoon.

The remarks, delivered during a speech at the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's ideological mentor, echo those the Prime Minister made in his Independence Day speech. In fact, the PM recalled his August 15 speech and the announcement of his 'Demographic Mission' to 'protect Indian citizens against infiltrators snatching livelihood of youth (and) targeting our sisters and daughters'.

"This is why I announced the Demographic Mission..." the Prime Minister said.

The Independence Day remarks - seen by many as referring to the Muslim community - themselves were an echo of jabs aimed at Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress ahead of the Assembly election in that state next year.

The PM had accused Ms Banerjee and her administration of supporting 'infiltration' from Muslim-dominated Bangladesh in exchange for votes.

In reply, the Trinamool rejected claims it protects infiltrators for political gain, and decried such statements as insults to Bengalis. The Trinamool also counter-accused the BJP of 'systematically promoting xenophobia'. Ms Banerjee also pointed out border security is a federal subject, and if infiltration is indeed happening, it falls on the centre to resolve the issue.

Bengal will vote in a critical Assembly election next year, one in which illegal infiltration has already become a major political issue. That will only become more contentious a subject after the Election Commission undertakes its mandatory 'special intensive revision' of voter rolls.

A similar exercise for Bihar - weeks ahead of the election there - was challenged in the Supreme Court. The court allowed the exercise to continue, only adding the Aadhaar to the list of IDs.

The Bihar exercise, the EC said, had uncovered multiple instances of Nepali, Myanmarese, and Bangladeshi nationals living in the state and registered as voters, in violation of the law.

Ms Banerjee bids for a fourth successive term after dumping the formerly dominant CPIM, or Communist Party of India (Marxist) from power. The challenge from the Congress is widely expected to be non-existent, particularly since the party has struggled for traction in recent elections. The challenge from the BJP, however, will be shrill, as evident by the PM's remarks.

Meanwhile, in other parts of his speech today, the Prime Minister declared the RSS had been founded 100 years ago on Vijayadashami (which falls this year on Thursday), highlighting the festival's symbolism of victory of good over evil, truth over falsehood, and light over darkness.

He also paid tribute to RSS founder KB Hedgewar, praising his dedication to national service.