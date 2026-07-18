Infiltration Bid Foiled In J&K, Heavy Firing Along LoC In Rajouri

Heavy cross-border firing was reported for nearly two hours along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector on Friday night, with sources claiming that an alleged attempt to infiltrate terrorists from across the border was stopped by the Indian troops.

According to officials, unprovoked firing from the Pakistani side began around 9:50 am. When the Indian Army troops guarding the border noticed a suspicious movement, they retaliated.

There were no reports of any casualties.

A search operation was launched on Saturday morning to ascertain the presence of any infiltrators, while the area remains under heightened surveillance.

Security analysts said Pakistan resorted to firing along the LoC to deflect attention from deepening domestic turmoil.

This marks the first major ceasefire violation along the LoC since Operation Sindoor. Before this, only minor incidents involving eight to 10 rounds of firing were reported.

In the immediate aftermath of Operation Sindoor, conducted from May 7 to 10 last year, Pakistan resorted to heavy retaliation. Unable to match the Indian Army's firepower, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire nearly 14 times during the second week of May, targeting civilian areas in Poonch and Rajouri sectors.

During the 22-minute Operation Sindoor, Indian forces struck nine terror hubs without crossing the LoC, firing 26 precision missiles that destroyed the Lashkar-e-Taiba headquarters in Muridke and the Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters in Bahawalpur.