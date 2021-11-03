Infant Girl Kidnapped, Sexually Abused In Indore, Say Police

The police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits (Representational)

A one-year-old girl who was sleeping with her mother under a bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Indore was allegedly kidnapped and sexually abused by unidentified persons, the police said on Wednesday.

"The girl and her mother were sleeping under a bridge in the Teen Imli area of the city on Monday night when the infant was kidnapped," police officer Indresh Tripathi said.

The child was found abandoned near the city's Rajiv Gandhi Square, three km away from the bridge, the next day. As per the medical report, the girl had injury marks indicating sexual abuse, he added.

The police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits, Mr Tripathi said.