After IT Sector, Industries Raise Alarm Over Poor Infrastructure In Bengaluru

As potholes in Bengaluru are now creating serious problems for industries, especially in the Peenya Industrial Area, the industrial community in the city has now raised red flags over deteriorating infrastructure.

Following repeated concerns from citizens and stakeholders in the IT sector, the Peenya Industrial Association has written to Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar, urging urgent action to repair roads and improve facilities.

In the letter, the Association highlighted severe potholes and damaged roads across Peenya and more than 25 surrounding private industrial zones, stating that the poor conditions are damaging goods, delicate machinery, and raw materials during transport. They warned that these issues are eroding customer confidence, delaying shipments, and affecting overall productivity.

They also pointed out that Peenya is Asia's largest industrial hub, home to nearly 12,000 industries and over 10 lakh workers, exporting around 40% of its output, including to the defence and aerospace sectors. Association officials stressed that the poor infrastructure, coupled with high electricity and water tariffs, is prompting industries to consider setting up operations in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, where industrial infrastructure and connectivity are better maintained.

The Association warned that prolonged neglect could lead to a loss of investment, jobs, and state revenue, undermining Karnataka's reputation as a progressive industrial hub. They requested the DCM to direct immediate pothole repairs and formulate a long-term, comprehensive road improvement plan to prevent recurrence and restore investor confidence.

Earlier, DK Shivakumar had assured that the Karnataka government will ensure that no company leaves the IT capital over infrastructure-related issues.

Mr Shivakumar, minister for Bengaluru Development and Town Planning, spoke exclusively to NDTV at a time when the Congress government is facing criticism for the poor condition of roads.

Asked about the state government's roadmap for India's Silicon Valley, he said, "Bengaluru became too big, so more needed to be done. To meet these demands, we formed five corporations. And for bigger projects, we decided to bring in the Greater Bengaluru Authority."

The Deputy Chief Minister also set a deadline of November for contractors to fill potholes across Bengaluru.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Shivakumar said the government was determined to address long-standing civic issues. "Contractors have been given a final deadline to fill the potholes within November to resolve the problem. Since a clean Bengaluru and smooth traffic are our goals, GBA will provide relief from potholes as soon as possible," he said in a post on 'X'.

