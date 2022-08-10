IndiGo To Start Flights Between Mumbai And Ras Al-Khaimah In UAE From Sept 22

The daily flight will depart from Mumbai at 11 pm (local time) and land there at 12.35 am (local time)

IndiGo on Wednesday said it will start flights between Mumbai and Ras Al-Khaimah in the UAE from September 22 onwards.

Ras Al-Khaimah will be the 100th destination on IndiGo's network, the airline said in a statement.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo, said, "We are pleased to announce our entry into the fourth Emirate with Ras Al-Khaimah as our 26th international and 100th overall destination." These new flights will cater to the high demand for travel to Ras Al-Khaimah, with India being the third largest international source market for the city in 2021, and traffic expected to reach pre-pandemic levels this year, he added.

The daily flight will depart from Mumbai at 11 pm (local time) and land there at 12.35 am (local time), the airline said.

The return flight will depart from Ras Al-Khaimah at 2.05 am (local time) and land in Mumbai at 6.40 am (local time), it mentioned.

