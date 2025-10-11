IndiGo To Start Direct Flights From Delhi To China, Vietnam From November 10

Expanding its international network, IndiGo will start flights from the national capital to Guangzhou in China and Hanoi in Vietnam from November 10.

On October 2, IndiGo said it will resume services connecting Kolkata and Guangzhou from October 26.

Direct air services between India and China will resume after more than five years.

On Saturday, IndiGo said it will start flights from Delhi to Guangzhou and Hanoi, effective November 10 and December 20, respectively.

In recent times, IndiGo has announced services to a few new international destinations, including London and Athens. Earlier this week, it commenced flights to Copenhagen from Mumbai.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)