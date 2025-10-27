IndiGo Starts Direct Flights From Mumbai To London

Expanding its international network, IndiGo on Monday said it has commenced direct daily flights connecting Mumbai and London.

The services will be operated with leased Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, and the first flight took off from Mumbai on Sunday, according to a release.

In recent months, the airline has launched flights to Copenhagen, Amsterdam and Manchester as well as resumed services to China on Sunday.

With a fleet of over 400 planes, the airline operates more than 2,200 daily flights.

