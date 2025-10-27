Advertisement
IndiGo Starts Direct Flights From Mumbai To London

Read Time: 1 min
New Delhi:

Expanding its international network, IndiGo on Monday said it has commenced direct daily flights connecting Mumbai and London.

The services will be operated with leased Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, and the first flight took off from Mumbai on Sunday, according to a release.

In recent months, the airline has launched flights to Copenhagen, Amsterdam and Manchester as well as resumed services to China on Sunday.

With a fleet of over 400 planes, the airline operates more than 2,200 daily flights.  

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV News
