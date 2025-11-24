IndiGo Flyer Alleges Luggage Was Cut Open, Items Worth Rs 40,000 Stolen, Airline Responds

A Mumbai-based woman has accused IndiGo Airlines of failing to ensure the safety of her checked-in luggage after two of her suitcases were allegedly cut open and items worth Rs 40,000 were stolen on a Mumbai-Delhi flight. In a LinkedIn post, Ritika Arora expressed disappointment in the airline's lack of accountability, sharing photos of her damaged luggage.

“Deeply Disappointed with IndiGo's Lack of Accountability. My recent Mumbai–Delhi flight with @IndiGo resulted in THEFT, with two of my checked-in suitcases being cut open, tampered with and items worth INR 40,000 stolen,” she wrote.

According to the LinkedIn post, Arora filed complaints through AirSewa, customer care, and other channels but repeatedly received the same generic response, "No pilferage found in CCTV."

She questioned the airline's explanation, pointing out that not all baggage areas had CCTV cameras, and staff in non-CCTV zones were never checked. Tagging the concerned authorities in her post, Arora emphasised that basic security of checked-in baggage was the airline's responsibility.

“I continue to receive the same generic response: 'No pilferage found in CCTV.' This is unacceptable when: Not all baggage areas have CCTV, Staff in non-CCTV zones were never checked, Theft clearly occurred, Passenger safety is being ignored. Basic security of checked-in baggage is the airline's responsibility. Copy-paste replies do not resolve a serious breach like this,” she added.

In response to the post, the airline expressed regret over Arora's experience but stated that an internal assessment found no evidence to back the claims. IndiGo claimed to have conducted a "thorough investigation", including a detailed review of CCTV footage, and discovered no evidence of pilferage or irregular handling.

The airline advised passengers to carry valuables in cabin baggage, citing its Conditions of Carriage. It also stated that if Arora chooses to submit a formal complaint with authorities, the airline will provide "the necessary support and cooperation". “Further, please don't hesitate to DM us in case of any other assistance required. We are here to help,” it added.

In another incident, a Kolkata-based passenger named Ritham Bhattacharjee posted on LinkedIn criticising IndiGo for the "unprofessional behaviour" of its cabin crew during a five-hour flight delay from Kolkata to Chennai on January 6. Bhattacharjee said that passengers were made to wait inside the aircraft for the entire delay and were only given minimal compensation of chips and cookies.