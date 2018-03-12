IndiGo Flight Returns To Ahmedabad After Engine Failure; All 186 Passengers, Crew Safe The Airbus A320 Neo plane, which had 186 passengers on board, landed safely, Ahmedabad Airport director Manoj Gangal said.

The aircraft returned to Ahmedabad after being airborne for over 40 minutes, state aviation ministry said Mumbai: A mid-air engine failure forced an IndiGo flight bound for Lucknow to return to Ahmedabad, where it made an emergency landing this morning, an official said.



The Airbus A320 Neo plane, which had 186 passengers on board, landed safely, Ahmedabad Airport director Manoj Gangal said.



The aircraft, powered by Pratt & Whitney Neo engines, returned to Ahmedabad after being airborne for over 40 minutes, he said.



"At around 9.38 am...the pilot of the aircraft reported failure of the second engine and requested to return the flight to the Ahmedabad airport," Mr Gangal said.



Subsequently, a full emergency was declared to enable the aircraft's safe landing, he said.



There were 186 passengers on board, he added.



A response on the incident was awaited from IndiGo.



