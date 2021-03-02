IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Pak, Passenger Dead On Arrival

IndiGo expressed condolences to the family of the passenger.

A Sharjah-Lucknow IndiGo flight made an emergency landing on Tuesday in Pakistan's Karachi after a passenger suffered a medical emergency.

According to an official statement by the airline, the passenger was declared dead on arrival in Karachi by the airport medical team.

"IndiGo flight 6E 1412 from Sharjah to Lucknow was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency. Unfortunately, the passenger could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team," the statement said.

Earlier this month, an Indian air ambulance had made an emergency landing at the Islamabad airport for refuelling.

