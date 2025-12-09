Centre To Slash IndiGo Winter Flights, Give Slots To Its Rivals: Minister

Hours after he warned of exemplary action against IndiGo for the recent chaos at airports, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu has said the airline's winter flight schedule will be curtailed and its slots given to other operators. "We will curtail IndiGo's routes. They are currently operating 2,200 flights. We will definitely curtail them," Naidu told Doordarshan in an interview last night.

The minister said the airline has processed refunds worth Rs 745 crore for 7,30,655 cancelled PNRs between December 1 and December 8.

Naidu told the Rajya Sabha yesterday that the cancellation of hundreds of flights over the past week was the result of IndiGo's "internal crisis" after the new passenger safety norms came into force.

"We care for pilots, crew and passengers. We made it clear to all the airlines. IndiGo was supposed to manage the crew and roster. Passengers faced a lot of difficulties. We are not taking the situation lightly. We will take strict action. We will set an example for every airline. If there is any non-compliance, we will take action," he told the House. The government, he said, has initiated a thorough inquiry into the matter.

The minister also said the government wants more players in the aviation sector and that the country has the potential to have five major airlines. The Opposition, however, was not happy with the minister's response and staged a walkout.

The minister's remarks follow several days of chaos, confusion and heartbreak at airports across the country as hundreds of IndiGo flights were cancelled, upending wedding plans, holidays and professional commitments.

At the centre of the chaos were new flight safety rules that the government announced nearly two years ago. These rules focused on tackling pilot fatigue, a key factor behind plane accidents, by increasing downtime. The implementation of the rules required airlines to recruit more pilots.

IndiGo, which runs 2,200 flights daily and has traditionally focused on minimising downtime, fell short of crew as the new rules kicked in. This led to hundreds of cancellations and an ordeal for passengers. As the situation spiralled out of control, the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, temporarily relaxed the new norms.