Delhi-Mumbai Return Flight Prices Soar To Rs 60,000 As IndiGo Mess Spirals

The chaos that has impacted hundreds of IndiGo's flights is set to burn a deeper hole into the passengers' pockets. Flight fares have soared multifold, with the passengers stranded due to cancellations struggling with last-minute bookings with other airlines.

The sudden rush and demand spike led to a ripple effect on the flight booking platforms, doubling and tripling prices for a mode of transport that already remains a luxury for most of the population in the country.

Between Delhi and Mumbai, one of the busiest routes across the world, return flights now cost nearly Rs 60,000 in the economy category. On other days, this would cost just one-third, around Rs 20,000, if booked at the last minute. For one-way travel, it quotes a fare of around Rs 35,000.

There are no flights between Delhi and Chennai today, whereas for Delhi-Kolkata, just one SpiceJet flight remains available, priced at nearly Rs 38,700.

IndiGo has cancelled all domestic flights from Delhi Airport till midnight, which is just a part of the total 523 cancellations so far today. Left with no choice, the passengers must shell out the extra buck if they wish to travel.

The issue isn't just impacting flights connecting Delhi.

The cheapest flight between Mumbai and Chennai is about Rs 60,000, with a stop in Delhi, whereas the same flight quotes less than Rs 4,500 for a travel date after a week.

Seats on Mumbai-Srinagar flights, costing not more than Rs 10,000 on other days, are being sold at a minimum of Rs 62,000. And that's just one way. A return ticket booked for the next day alongside would take it to over Rs 92,000.