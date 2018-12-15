IndiGo Flight Grounded In Mumbai After Woman Warns Of Bomb Threat: Report

IndiGo flight 6E 3612 was reportedly grounded at Mumbai Airport after a bomb threat (Representational)

An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Lucknow via Delhi was grounded this morning after a bomb threat call, airport sources said.

The aircraft was taken to an isolated bay for a secondary ladder point check after a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee or BTAC found the threat as "specific", the sources said, according to news agency Press Trust of India.

After a thorough check, security agencies declared the plane "safe", they added.

Repeated attempts for IndiGo's reaction on the development did not fructify, news agency PTI said.

The flight was scheduled to depart at 6:05 am. The number of passengers on board are not known yet, as an official response from IndiGo is still awaited.

"A woman passenger travelling to Delhi on Go Air flight G8 329 approached an IndiGo check-in counter at T1 and informed that there was a bomb in IndiGo's flight 6E 3612 (operating on Mumbai - Delhi/Lucknow route)," an airport source told news agency PTI.

The woman passenger also showed photographs of a few people and claimed that they were a "threat" to the nation, the source informed PTI.

Thereafter, CISF security personnel took her to the airport police station for questioning.

"A Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was convened in CISF Assistant Commander's office which declared the threat a specific one," the source added.

NDTV cannot verify the authenticity of the report at the moment, and is trying to get in touch with IndiGo Airlines, which is yet to put out an official statement.

