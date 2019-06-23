"Steering Fault" On IndiGo Flight To Mumbai, Plane Towed For Inspection

"An IndiGo flight 6E 189 from Delhi to Mumbai faced a nose wheel steering fault after landing safely in Mumbai. The landing was as per schedule. The aircraft was towed to the parking bay for further inspection by IndiGo's technical team," the airline said.

All India | | Updated: June 23, 2019 19:47 IST
A statement said the IndiGo aircraft was now operational after maintenance (Representational)


New Delhi: 

A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi faced a nose wheel malfunction after landing at the airport on Sunday, the airline said.

In an official statement, IndiGo said the landing was as per schedule and the aircraft was towed for further inspection by a technical team.

It said that the aircraft was now operational after maintenance.

"An IndiGo flight 6E 189 from Delhi to Mumbai faced a nose wheel steering fault after landing safely in Mumbai. The landing was as per schedule. The aircraft was towed to the parking bay for further inspection by IndiGo's technical team," the airline said.

"After necessary maintenance action, the aircraft was declared serviceable and is now operational. This was a precautionary landing and not emergency as reported," it added.

